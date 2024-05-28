nCino (NCNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.68, a PEG ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. nCino has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,110 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $156,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,865.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock valued at $39,096,813 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

