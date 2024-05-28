Navcoin Price Hits $0.0483 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,534.18 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00091386 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00029530 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012677 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.