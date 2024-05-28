Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.