Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natuzzi
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.