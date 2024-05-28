National Bank of Canada (NA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.39 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:NA opened at C$113.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.67. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$110.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

