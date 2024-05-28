My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $386,403.03 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

