MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 103,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 167,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

MTB Metals Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

About MTB Metals

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

