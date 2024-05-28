MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.86

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 165754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

