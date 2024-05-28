Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.29. 305,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,168,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPLX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Mplx Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 10.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

