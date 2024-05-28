Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Monster Beverage by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,113,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,735,000 after purchasing an additional 322,487 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 99,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $52.70. 7,137,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,427. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

