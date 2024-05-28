Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.06

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.06 and last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 127404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 613.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,656 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

