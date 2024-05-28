MOBOX Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $107.87 million and $9.74 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 550,098,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,491,871 tokens. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

