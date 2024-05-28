Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP) CEO Manuel Chavez III Buys 8,566 Shares

Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) CEO Manuel Chavez III acquired 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $29,895.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Manuel Chavez III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mobile Infrastructure alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Manuel Chavez III bought 27 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94.50.

On Monday, May 20th, Manuel Chavez III bought 9,375 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.75.

On Friday, May 3rd, Manuel Chavez III bought 559 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956.50.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Manuel Chavez III bought 1,535 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,341.80.

On Monday, April 22nd, Manuel Chavez III bought 5,442 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $18,720.48.

On Thursday, April 18th, Manuel Chavez III bought 33,043 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,676.63.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Manuel Chavez III acquired 1,220 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,257.80.

Mobile Infrastructure Stock Performance

BEEP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 56,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,708. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:BEEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Mobile Infrastructure by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.