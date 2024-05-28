Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases Shares of 11,165 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Graco by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,112,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,436 shares of company stock worth $1,510,952. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.25. 142,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,415. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

