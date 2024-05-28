Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases Shares of 1,044 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,044 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $473.76. 804,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.70 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.03 and its 200 day moving average is $554.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

