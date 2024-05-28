Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 595 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.30. 627,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. HSBC cut their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

