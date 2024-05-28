Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 359,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,227,000 after buying an additional 154,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.30. 3,073,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,166,329. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

