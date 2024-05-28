Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Invests $280,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $171.37. The stock had a trading volume of 108,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average is $163.91. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

