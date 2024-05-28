Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,454,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock remained flat at $62.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 239,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,992. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

