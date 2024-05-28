Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 370,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.21. 128,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.97 and its 200 day moving average is $238.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.