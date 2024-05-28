Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 211.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2,967.8% in the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 222,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 214,871 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. 871,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,429. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.