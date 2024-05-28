Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires Shares of 1,716 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.