MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Short Interest Update

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the April 30th total of 41,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 629,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIRA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 330.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 81,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,292. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MIRA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

