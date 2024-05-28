Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NERV

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.27.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.