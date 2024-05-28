MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Trading Up 0.7%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.30. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

MIND Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.