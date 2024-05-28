Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $934.08 million and approximately $29.08 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,163,536,733 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,743,195 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,163,384,092.8400393 with 1,111,484,694.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.83997321 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $32,534,913.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

