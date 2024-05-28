Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 181,899 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,899 shares during the period. Genius Sports makes up about 2.2% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GENI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. 1,193,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

