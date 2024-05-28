Millrace Asset Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the quarter. Stratasys makes up 1.8% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 14.7% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 11.5% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.06. 357,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,049. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $631.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

