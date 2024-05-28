Millrace Asset Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 133,936 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. OptimizeRx makes up about 1.9% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of OptimizeRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 782,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 337,303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. 168,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,023. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPRX

About OptimizeRx

(Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.