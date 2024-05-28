Millrace Asset Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,138 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in VSE by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of VSE by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of VSE by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.25. 82,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,129. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSEC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

