Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.65

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 166520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 489.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,066,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 93,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,394,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after buying an additional 981,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

