Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.94 and last traded at $50.97. 110,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 156,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

MSEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $911.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 64.36%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $48,986.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,751.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $48,986.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $408,751.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,981.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 34.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth about $1,638,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

