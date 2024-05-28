Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Bank accounts for about 3.0% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Metropolitan Bank worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.95. 53,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,631. The stock has a market cap of $480.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $57.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCB

Metropolitan Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.