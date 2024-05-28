Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 412 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Javier Olivan sold 4,911 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,317,255.35.

On Friday, May 3rd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total value of $218,505.70.

On Friday, April 26th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60.

On Friday, April 19th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.18, for a total transaction of $245,578.20.

On Friday, April 12th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total value of $253,089.90.

On Monday, April 1st, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $238,507.50.

On Friday, March 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $248,430.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.25, for a total transaction of $239,242.50.

On Friday, March 8th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.92. 10,166,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,402,992. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.45 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 110.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 127,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 79.7% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.