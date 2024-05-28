Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.3% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 345.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,261,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10. The firm has a market cap of $319.41 billion, a PE ratio of 144.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

