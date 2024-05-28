Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $129.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,983,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $327.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

