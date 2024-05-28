Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Mattel worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,256,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at $76,819,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,382,000 after purchasing an additional 861,638 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,603,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,912,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,039,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 716,558 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. 1,321,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,334. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

