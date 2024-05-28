Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.53

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.53 and last traded at $123.53, with a volume of 37282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Matson alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MATX

Matson Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,674.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,656 shares of company stock worth $746,256 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.