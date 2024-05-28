Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,394,000 after acquiring an additional 569,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,113,000 after acquiring an additional 428,627 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,528,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock valued at $812,239,407. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,578. The company has a market capitalization of $412.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $463.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.