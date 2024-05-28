MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $209.07 and last traded at $209.09. Approximately 49,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 410,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.20 and a 200 day moving average of $234.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,422,000 after acquiring an additional 752,111 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,878,000 after acquiring an additional 564,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,535,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after acquiring an additional 433,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,134,000 after acquiring an additional 204,660 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

