Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.13. 373,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $175.39 and a 52-week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

