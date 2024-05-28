MANEKI Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One MANEKI token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MANEKI has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. MANEKI has a market capitalization of $112.84 million and $39.17 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.01236137 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $38,126,815.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANEKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

