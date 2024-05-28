Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Shares Up 6.7%

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.69. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Lyons Bancorp Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27.

Lyons Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

