Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $294.77

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $294.77 and last traded at $296.07, with a volume of 906621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $303.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.13.

The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.35 and its 200 day moving average is $430.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

