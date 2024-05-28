Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $214.23 and last traded at $215.09. Approximately 597,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,430,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.40. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

