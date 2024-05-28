Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 1.5%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $460.33 and last traded at $460.55. Approximately 174,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,074,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.