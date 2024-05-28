LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

LiveRamp stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 177.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,251,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 179,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

