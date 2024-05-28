Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Cap of $3.83 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $225.11 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,763,231 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,735,653.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00475059 USD and is down -23.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $271.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
