Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Down 3.9%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.94. 223,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 879,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several brokerages have commented on LQDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $915.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.24.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,215,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 486,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,999 shares of company stock worth $1,100,444. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 14.2% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

