Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) PT Raised to $9.30

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.40 to $9.30 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

LILA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 53,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,692. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 35,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17,797.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

