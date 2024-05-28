Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. 2,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

