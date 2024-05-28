Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. 2,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.
About Liberty Broadband
